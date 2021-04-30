‘Green Lantern’ series at HBO casts Finn Wittrock in lead role

The forthcoming HBO Max series about DC character Green Lantern has found its lead actor in Finn Wittrock.

The American Horror Story star will be playing Guy Gardner/Green Lantern in the new show based on the DC characters.

Wittrock’s character has been described as “a hulking mass of masculinity” and “an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism” according to Deadline.

Advertisement

Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith will be writing Green Lantern, which is set to rework the DC characters and stories into a narrative “spanning decades and galaxies”.

The show will begin on Earth in 1941 with the first Green Lantern Alan Scott, an FBI agent who is secretly gay, and in 1984 with Wittrock’s alpha male Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta.

There is no word on other cast members joining Wittrock, or on a release date for the show.

Meanwhile, actor Wayne T Carr opened up after his role as John Stewart/Green Lantern was cut from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The actor was initially due to star in Snyder’s reworking of the 2017 superhero film in the final scene before Warner Bros cut the scene and replaced it with a reveal of Martian Manhunter.

Advertisement

“When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey,” Carr said. “Towards the end, I realised, ‘Ugh. I’m not a part of this. Darn.’”

He added of the fans’ response once the world knew about his role: “The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop, it’s been nothing but love from the fans, man.”