Greetings Upper East Siders, a ‘Gossip Girl’ spinoff is in the works

Get ready, XOXO

Straighten your headbands and put on your colourful stockings, Gossip Girl fans, because we’ve got the biggest news ever: Your favourite series about Manhattan’s most fashionable elites is returning to the small screens.

The show’s original creative team – comprising Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage – are teaming up again for a brand-new spinoff based on The CW’s hit series, Deadline reported yesterday (July 17). The latest version is set to feature 10 episodes, each an hour long, and will land on Warner Media’s upcoming streaming site HBO Max. A premiere date has yet to be confirmed.

But don’t expect more juicy drama from the Non-Judging Breakfast Club. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Safran revealed that the spinoff will take place eight years after the adventures of Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald have ended. Instead, it will introduce a new generation of New York private school teens to the Gossip Girl site. It’s also unclear if Kristen Bell will return to voice the Gossip Girl narrator.

“The prestige series will address just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years,” Safran told THR of the reboot.

The original Gossip Girl series ran on The CW for six seasons from 2007 to 2012. It was based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s highly popular young adult novel series of the same name. The show helped launch the careers of stars like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgely, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford.