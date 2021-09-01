Greg Davies cleans crime scenes in BBC comedy ‘The Cleaner’

The first trailer for Greg Davies’ new BBC sitcom The Cleaner has just been released – check it out below.

The Taskmaster host writes and stars in the forthcoming six-part series, in which “smart arse” cleaner Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead cleans up crime scenes.

Davies took inspiration from German series Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner) for the new show, which includes an ensemble cast playing characters from the victims’ relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances, to occasionally even the murderers themselves,” according to the BBC.

Helena Bonham Carter and David Mitchell will co-star in The Cleaner alongside Davies, also joining Stephanie Cole, Donald Sumpter, Shobu Kapoor, Ruth Madeley and Layton Williams.

Watch the new trailer for The Cleaner here:

Discussing his new role and the “dramatic elements” of this next chapter in his career, Davies told Metro: “I haven’t sat down and thought, ‘Oh enough of being silly.’

“If anything I would say that my interpretation of this character, he’s a lot more, for want of more eloquent phrase, more smart arsed than the German one and more prone to trying to be funny as is my want.”

He added: “I certainly welcome the dramatic elements to it. I certainly found it exciting when in the more serious moments, it’s certainly an interesting challenge.

“But I didn’t sit down and think, ‘I must become an actor, I must prove I’m an actor.'”

The Cleaner is set to air weekly on BBC One from 9:30pm, with the first episode premiering on September 10 and dropping as a box set on BBC iPlayer at the same time.