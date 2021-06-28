Greg Davies dedicates his first Instagram post to ‘Taskmaster’ co-host Alex Horne

Greg Davies has jumped on the Instagram bandwagon, taking to the social media platform for the first time last Thursday (June 24) and dedicating his first post to his Taskmaster co-host, Alex Horne.

The teacher-turned-comedian used his first post to take the mick, gearing toward dad-can’t-use-tech humour and posting a severely cropped Taskmaster promo shot of himself and Horne.

Winner of Taskmaster 2019 Ed Gamble commented on the image: “Not got the hang of this yet have you.”

Since posting, however, Davies’ account has been verified and amassed more than 47,000 followers.

Late last month, Taskmaster revealed its series 12 contestant lineup. Alan Davies (QI), Desiree Burch (Live At The Apollo), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Morgana Robinson (The Morgana Show) and Victoria Coren Mitchell (Only Connect) are all set to attempt to complete the tasks set by Davies and Horne.

Though a date has not yet been set, the new season will air later this year. Having been on the air for 95 episodes already, a further 40 are still to come as part of a six-season deal signed with Channel 4 in 2020.

Outside of Taskmaster, Davies announced earlier this year he had recruited Helena Bonham Carter and Peep Show star David Mitchell for his new BBC comedy, The Cleaner.

Mitchell is also set to host a new game show that looks to feature members of the Taskmaster team.

Earlier this month Horne announced that his band, The Horne Section, would be heading out on tour later this year, performing a mix of stand-up comedy and music.

Dubbed That’s How I Like My Tour, the tour trailer featured Davies, who urges the band to change one of the songs.