‘Gremlins’ TV series will feature cameos from original movie, says show’s producer

It’s been revealed that the upcoming Gremlins animated series will feature a number of cameos from the original 1984 movie.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which is due to arrive on HBO Max sometime next year, will focus on the early days of Gizmo, back when he was under the care of Sam Wing, aka Grandfather in the Joe Dante and Steven Spielberg film.

In a new interview, the show’s executive producer, Tze Chun, has revealed that some of the original film’s stars will have cameos on the animated series.

“There is definitely going to be some exciting cameos from people,” he told Geek Vibes Nation. “What has been really exciting is that Joe Dante is a consulting producer on the project. He looks at scripts, he looks at the artwork.”

“It’s been really amazing,” he continued. “And I know that a lot of people on the crew and the writers are huge huge Gremlin fans. So it has been really great.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chun opened up about what fans can expect from the animated series, calling it “very serialized.”

He explained that Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is a prequel of sorts, taking place in 1920s China. It will focus on Mr. Wing as a 10-year-old boy, as he navigates the challenges of being Gizmo’s keeper. Together, the pair will undertake a variety of adventures and will also encounter an evil Mogwai along the way.

He added: “We definitely have a lot of Easter eggs and Gremlins mythology that hopefully will satisfy long term fans while also bringing in new fans.”

Back in 2017, original Gremlins screenwriter Chris Columbus issued an update on a third instalment of the movie franchise.

Speaking in interview with Slashfilm, Columbus revealed that he’s written a script for Gremlins 3 and that it’s now in development at Warner Brothers.

“I’m really proud of the script,” Columbus said. “It is as twisted and dark as anything, so we’ll see. It’s always a budgetary conversation when we’re going to shoot it. I wanted to go back to the really twisted sensibility of the first movie. I found that was a very easy place for me to fall back into and start writing again so hopefully we’ll see that movie soon.”

When asked whether Gizmo should be “eliminated” so no more gremlins are made, Columbus said: “Very good observation. That comes up in the movie, certainly… I think it probably is a good idea to be honest with you. Too many people are dying.”