Watch the thrilling teaser for the new Disney+ original K-drama, ‘Grid’

Disney+ Korea has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming original K-drama series Grid.

Starring Seo Kang-joon (Are You Human?), Kim Ah-joong, Kim Mu-yul (Space Sweepers), Lee Si-young (Sweet Home) and more, Grid revolves around the police investigation of a supernatural entity (played by Lee) that surfaced in 1997 to save humankind. The entity re-emerges 24 years later, only to help a serial killer (Kim Sung-kyun) escape.

“We are not looking for it, we’re making it come looking for us,” says Seo, who plays police officer Kim Sae-ha at the beginning of the clip. Later, detective Jung Sae-byeok (Kim Ah-joong) and Song Eo-jin (Kim Mu-yul) are seen pursuing the entity, which easily evades them by disappearing into thin air.

The upcoming series is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on February 16. It is led by director Khan Lee (The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful), and critically-acclaimed screenwriter Lee Soo-yeon, who is known for her work on the crime thriller series Stranger and its sequel Stranger 2.

Grid is one of seven new original Korean titles that Disney+ had previously announced as part of its expansion into Asia-Pacific content. Among these are the currently-airing Snowdrop starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in and the upcoming Rookie Cops starring singer Kang Daniel.

In other Korean television news, Netflix Korea has announced over 20 new original titles that will be premiering this year. Among these is the highly anticipated apocalyptic zombie series All Of Us Are Dead, which will be the first to make its premiere on January 28.