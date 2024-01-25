‘Griselda’ soundtrack: every song in the Netflix series

Sofia Vergara takes on her biggest role since Modern Family in Netflix series Griselda.

Created by Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz (Narcos), the crime drama miniseries is inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco, a notorious drug trader who created one of the most powerful cartels in history.

A synopsis reads: “Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother’.”

Other cast members in the series include Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Vanessa Ferlito and Christian Tappan.

Who composed the soundtrack for Griselda?

Carlos Rafael Rivera composed the show’s score. His previous credits include The Queen’s Gambit, Godless and 2014 film A Walk Among The Tombstones.

What other songs are on the soundtrack?

What other songs are on the soundtrack?

Along with the score, the show features a bunch of songs by other artists. You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs featured below.

Episode one – Lady Comes To Town

‘I’m Going Home’ – Bob Patterson

‘Maria Isabel’ – Afrosound

‘Hot Stuff’ – Donna Summer

‘Liza… Liza’ – Elias Rahbani and his Orchestra

‘Charanga Pa’Gozar’ – Charanga Sensación de Rolando Valdes

‘Oye No Me Beses’ – Charanga Sensación de Rolando Valdes

‘Sueltame, Vieja’ – Los Guaracheros De Oriente

‘Mirando Al Mar’ – Jorge Sepulveda

‘Soy Una Nube’ – Elia y Elizabeth

‘El Aguardientoski’ – Los Graduados

‘For Your Love’ – Chilly

Episode two – Rich White People

‘Come And Get It’ – Ralph Robles

‘What We Can Do’ – The Wild Wind

‘We’re Gonna Get Back Together’ – Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson

‘Air’ – Ekseption

‘Let There Be Drums’ – Sandy Nelson

‘Watermelon Man’ – Mongo Santamaria and actors

‘I’m So Thankful’ – Eugene Blacknell

‘Get A Groove In Order To Move’ – C.J. & Co.

‘Salut’ – Joe Dassin

Episode three – Mutiny

‘Gloria (Spanish Version)’ – Umberto Tozzi

‘Yours Truly Love’ – Shirley Nanette

‘One In A Million’ – The Ovations featuring Louis Williams

‘La Cigarra (aka The Cicada)’ – Climaco Sarmiento y su Orquesta

‘Gotta Go Home’ – Boney M

‘Ramona’ – Pulse

Episode four – Middle Management

‘Mammy Blue’ – Roger Whittaker

‘Invitation To The World’ – Jimmy Briscoe And The Beavers

‘Le Senorita Lola’ – Ray And His Court

‘Ou La La’ – Grandpa

‘Sacalo Sacalo’ – Los Kintos

‘Lullaby In Ragtime’ – Harry Nilsson

‘Funky On The Bottom’ – Robert Edwards

Episode five – Paradise Lost

‘Talking In Your Sleep’ – The Romantics

‘Dolce Vita’ – Ryan Paris

‘Sweet Baby Of Mine’ – Ruth Brown

‘Let’s Dance’ – David Bowie

‘Dr. Beat’ – Miami Sound Machine

‘Hot Camera Shake’ – Francesco De Masi

‘Good Thing’ – Pearl Dowdell

‘Tried And True (Final)’ – Hit Shack

‘Whip It On Me’ – Deborah Foster

‘Summer Fun’ – DJ Smalls

‘Sex Toy’ – Julie Sims

‘Black Trombone’ – Serge Gainsbourg

‘Do You Feel It’ – The Joe Cuba Sextet

Episode six – Adios, Miami

‘Na Na’ – Coke

‘La Zenaida’ – Armando Hernandez