‘Griselda’ viewers are shocked at what she really looked like

Griselda viewers are taking to social media to react to what the real drug lord looked like, compared to the show’s lead, Sofia Vergara.

Griselda aired on Netflix last month, and tells the story of Griselda Blanco, one of the most prominent players in the 1980s Miami drug scene – specifically in the cocaine trade.

Colombian actor Vergara portrays the late drug lord and has gone on to receive critical praise for her performance.

However, some viewers are surprised to learn that Vergara’s appearance does not closely resemble that of Blanco, despite significant makeup and prosthetics to transform her look.

Users on X/Twitter have been posting about their confusion and disappointment. One wrote about the quality of the makeup effects: “Finished up #GriseldaNetflix and really enjoyed it but man Sofia’s make up to make her look more like Griselda was bad. The forehead and eyebrow pieces looked like they were too rubbery the entire time especially when it scrunched up.”

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Vergara shared how it took “hours” to prepare her look to play Blanco. She said: “It was a wig! It was a lot! They did a lot to me. It was teeth, it was wig, it was nose, it was plastic from here to here.”

Another criticised the casting, writing: “I feel like they should’ve casted someone that looked more like Griselda…it’s not really giving her or her personality.”

One surprised viewer posted an early mugshot of Blanco’s, writing: “Decided to watch Griselda, and I was sure I’d seen shit about her before so I decided to look her up… dude they have Sofia Vergara playing her” with three laughing-crying emojis.

However, some praised Vergara for her performance, and felt Vergara was right for the role despite her physical appearance being different to young Blanco’s.

One user wrote: “Sofia Vergara was the perfect person to play Griselda ngl”, while another posted: “Sofia Vergara ate the Griselda blanco role…I love that woman”.

Last week, the show’s creator explained the surprising ending of the series.