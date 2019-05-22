The Brienne of Tarth star was asked in 2017 for her take on who would eventually end up on the Iron Throne

Gwendoline Christie correctly predicted the “winner” of Game of Thrones during an interview two years ago – watch back the clip below.

The finale of the HBO fantasy series aired last weekend, with Christie’s character, Brienne of Tarth, remaining in the show until the very end.

Since the finale aired, an interview Christie gave back in July 2017, in which she was promoting the seventh season of Game of Thrones, has resurfaced as fans have spotted that she correctly predicted who would end up on the Iron Throne.

Along with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who plays Jaime Lannister), Christie was asked in the interview by ExtraTV’s Mario Lopez who would be sitting on the Iron Throne at the very end of the show. Coster-Waldau elected to go for either Daenerys Targaryen or the Night King, but Christie had a different view – watch the interview below.

“Don’t you feel that it’s going to be someone out of left-field?” Christie said in response to Coster-Waldau’s prediction. “Those seem like the obvious choice and what we know about the show is that it constantly surprises you. So, I’m wondering if it might be Bran.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“We keep seeing the world from his perspective, don’t we?” she added. “We keep seeing the visions.”

“The Three-Eyed Raven as the king?” Coster-Waldau responded. “No, it doesn’t make sense.”

Last weekend’s finale has ultimately proven Christie right, though – and she responded to the resurfacing of the interview in question last night with the above tweet.

In other Game of Thrones news, Emilia Clarke revealed this week that she studied footage of Adolf Hitler as part of her preparation for giving her final speech on the show.