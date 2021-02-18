Gwyneth Paltrow details “brain fog” among long Covid-19 symptoms

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her lingering Covid-19 symptoms, including “brain fog” and “long-tail fatigue”.

The actress and founder of Goop wrote on her website that she “had COVID-19 early on” and recalled her symptoms and ways of managing the effects now.

“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body,” she wrote.

“So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

Paltrow said she has since been avoiding sugar and alcohol during her recovery and incorporating “lots of coconut aminos” into her recipes.

“Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body,” Paltrow continued. “I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.”

Elsewhere, Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop attracted attention at the start of the year when one of her vagina-scented candles reportedly burst into flames in a woman’s living room.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” Judy Thomson, the owner of the candle, told The Sun at the time.