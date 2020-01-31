Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix series The Goop Lab has been criticised by the chief executive of NHS England, who has slammed the “dubious wellness products and dodgy procedures” seen in the show.

The Goop Lab premiered on the streaming service last Friday (January 24). Netflix’s synopsis for the series, which looks into alternative therapies, reads: “Leading with curiosity, Gwyneth Paltrow and her goop team look at psychedelics, energy work and other challenging wellness topics.”

Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, condemned some of the health and lifestyle claims made in The Goop Lab while speaking at an academic event in Oxford yesterday (January 30).

Advertisement

“Goop has just popped up with a new TV series, in which Gwyneth Paltrow and her team test vampire facials and back a bodyworker, who claims to cure both acute psychological trauma and side-effects by simply moving his hands two inches above a customer’s body,” Stevens said.

He added: “[Paltrow’s] brand peddles psychic vampire repellent, says chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, and promotes colonic irrigation and DIY coffee enema machines, despite them carrying considerable risks to health.”

A spokesperson for Goop told the BBC that the company is “transparent when we cover emerging topics that may be unsupported by science or may be in early stages of review”.

When approached for comment, Netflix referred NME to the medical advisory card that is flashed up before each episode of The Goop Lab.

Advertisement

“The following series is designed to entertain and inform – not provide medical advice. You should always consult your doctor when it comes to your personal health or before you start any treatment.”