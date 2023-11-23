Han So-hee, Park Seo-jun team up in the thrilling new teaser for ‘Gyeongseong Creature’

Netflix has released the first teaser for its highly anticipated K-drama series, Gyeongseong Creature, starring Han So-hee and Park Seo-jun.

Set in the spring of 1945, Gyeongseong Creature will follow several individuals in the city of Gyeongseong – which was the colonial name for Seoul city during the Japanese rule over Korea – as they go up against monstrous creatures born out of human greed.

Park Seo-jun will play Jang Tae-sang, the wealthiest and most attractive man in the Bukchon district, who has a penchant for insider information. Meanwhile, Han So-hee will portray Yoon Chae-ok, a skilled todugun (bounty hunter and sleuth who tracks down the missing).

The new trailer for Gyeongseong Creature opens with the tense first meeting between Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok, as we are introduced to the two character’s contrasting worlds. The two characters seemingly separate paths somehow lead them both to Ongseong Hospital, where they soon come face to face with a monster.

A montage then previews the thrilling action scenes that will be in upcoming K-drama series, including gun fights, chase sequences, elaborate explosions and more. Watch the new teaser for Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 below.

Part 1 of Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 will debut December 22, 2023 exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, Part 2 of the K-drama series will be released two weeks later on January 5, 2024.

Aside from Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, the new Netflix Korean original series will also feature Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age Of Ultron), Squid Game alum Wi Ha-joon, Kim Hae-sook (Alienoid) and Jo Han-chul (Big Bet), among others.

In November last year, Netflix renewed Gyeongseong Creature for a second season, ahead of its series premiere. At the time, the streaming service said that the move “proves an immense amount of confidence in the production, further raising anticipation for the upcoming thriller”.