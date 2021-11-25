Hailee Steinfeld says Jeremy Renner was an “ally” on ‘Hawkeye’ set

Hailee Steinfeld has described co-star Jeremy Renner as an “ally” while filming Hawkeye.

The actor and singer plays Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series, who teams up with Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Renner) as old enemies from the past threaten his family-time at Christmas.

As her character’s first step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steinfeld told NME how Renner became a source of “calming within the madness”.

“Working with Jeremy [Renner] was so fun,” Steinfeld said. “I really felt like I had an ally in him from day one. I, much like Kate [Bishop], had my moments where I would look to him for guidance and some sense of calming within the madness of making this great project.

“He was just wonderful and so fun and funny. He cared so much about this project and his role and this dynamic between these two characters, so that was also greatly appreciated.”

When asked about Kate Bishop’s involvement in future Marvel projects, she was expectedly sheepish. “I am just so excited for people to see her in this show and [to] get to know her.

“To be playing a character that is so loved, and that people have been wanting to see on the big screen for some time now is quite an honour, so I’m very much looking forward to that.”

Along with Steinfeld and Renner, the show’s cast includes Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Florence Pugh is also set to make an appearance as Yelena Belova, first introduced in Black Widow.

Hawkeye is the latest Marvel TV series which connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki.

In NME’s three-star review of the first two episodes, the show is described as “a great, slick Christmas buddy comedy that’s all about giving Hailee Steinfeld a warm welcome to the MCU.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are available to stream on Disney+. The third episode is set to be released Wednesday December 1.