Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has passed away at the age of 66, less than two years after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

His death was announced by co-star and best friend, Si King, who said he was with Myers when he died “peacefully at home” on Wednesday, February 28

His wife, Lillian, his family and close friend David were also “by his side,” King said in a statement on X/Twitter.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing,” wrote King. “His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.

“I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.”

King added: “May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon. Love Si x.”

Myers opened up about his cancer diagnosis on the Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast in May 2022, but did not specify what type he was suffering from.

In 2023, the TV chef returned to filming towards the end of the year and has since been seen on screens in BBC Two‘s Hairy Bikers Go West, which aired at the beginning of February 2024.

Myers and King made their first TV appearance together in 2004’s The Hairy Biker’s Cookbook. Over the course of their 30-year friendship, the pair have published over 25 cookbooks.

In 2013, Myers also made a memorable appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, where he was partnered with Karen Hauer.

Leading the tributes to the TV chef, Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, said it was “terrible news”, while chef Andi Oliver said her “heart goes out” to Myers’ family and friends.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, added that everyone at the broadcaster is “incredibly sad” to hear the news.

“Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions,” she said. “The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend.

“More than that he was simply a lovely man. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”