Han So-hee reveals ‘My Name’ character took an emotional toll on her

South Korean actress Han So-hee has opened up about how her character in the Netflix K-drama series My Name took am emotional toll on her.

Last year, 27-year-old actress starred in the popular action crime series My Name, where she played its revenge-driven main character Yoon Ji-woo. The series had followed Ji-woo as she became a member of her late father’s criminal gang after witnessing his murder, before infiltrating a law enforcement agency involved in the death.

“[My Name] starts with [Ji-woo’s] father’s death. In order to act out those emotions, I had to seek out those emotions within myself and bring them out,” she shared with Allure Korea. Han compared the role to that of “opening a Pandora’s Box that I didn’t want to open, because I had to rely on my emotions alone”.

“I still find that difficult,” added the actress, admitting that she found it challenging to play emotionally draining roles. “There were times when my mind and body became unstable because I’ve played a lot of characters that express and release their emotions in one dimension rather than hiding them.”

Later in the interview, Han shared that, despite the heavy toll each project takes on her, she tried to cast off her emotions after wrapping up a shoot. “I’ve never cried during a final shoot, even if I had a really hard time filming,” she said. “I try to shake it off quickly.”

Earlier today (January 19), Netflix teased over 20 Korean new titles due out this year, including dramas, variety shows and movies.

Among these is the highly anticipated apocalyptic zombie series All Of Us Are Dead, romance drama Twenty Five Twenty One and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the South Korean remake of the hit Spanish series Money Heist.