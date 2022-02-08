Han So-hee reevaluates her friendship with Park Hyung-sik in new ‘Soundtrack #1’ trailer

Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming romance K-drama Soundtrack #1, starring Han So-hee of My Name fame.

In the new clip, Seo Eun-soo (played by Han) opens her front door to see her best friend of 20 years, Han Sun-woo (Happiness’ Park Hyung-sik), standing before her house. “Why did you open the door so late?” he asks as she looks in confusion, clearly not expecting his arrival.

“Are we friends, or lovers?” Reads the accompanying caption as the pair begin to question their interactions in a compilation of scenes, including one where Sun-woo stops in his tracks after seeing Eun-soo at a restaurant with another man. “If we want to be together like we are now for the rest of our lives, we have to stay friends forever,” says Han in a voiceover.

Soundtrack #1 revolves around a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together for two weeks after unexpected circumstances. As the pair spend more time together, they begin to question their relationship as the line between friends and lovers grows increasingly blurry.

Han’s Seo Eun-soo is a lyricist who made her debut three years prior to the beginning of the drama. She is described as a lively and straightforward character who is honest and open about her emotions. Meanwhile, Park’s Han Sun-woo is described as a quiet photographer with a warm and caring personality.

Several OSTs for the series have since been unveiled, including tracks by SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun, Kim Jong-kook, and former Wanna One member Kim Jae-hwan, each one accompanied by a music video featuring stills from the upcoming drama. The OST for Soundtrack #1 is also set to include contributions by South Korean indie trio Standing Egg and NCT’s Doyoung.

Soundtrack #1 will be released on Disney+ in March.