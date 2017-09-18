Here's all the winners...

The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror, and Big Little Lies were among the main winners at the Emmys last night, after scooping a total of six prizes.

The award for Outstanding Drama series was awarded to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ after the dystopian sci-fi drama drew huge acclaim from critics. The best director award also went to helmer Reed Morano, while Elisabeth Moss picked up the Best Actress award and Ann Dowd triumphed in the Best Supporting Actress Category.

HBO series Big Little Lies also triumphed in the limited series categories, with Nicole Kidman picking up the Best Actress award, along with a Best Supporting actress win for Laura Dern. It also won in the best supporting actor category (Alexander Skarsgard), best director (Jean-Marc Vallee) and best limited series.

Black Mirror, meanwhile, led the charge on a big night for British talent, with romantic time-travel episode San Jupinero bagging the awards for Outstanding TV Movie and Outstanding Writing for a TV Movie.

Accepting the award, creator Charlie Brooker described the episode as “a story about love, and love will defeat hate, it will win.”

Riz Ahmed was also among the British winners, taking home the trophy for best lead actor in a limited series or movie for his appearance in The Night Of.

He dedicated the award to ‘The late, great, James Gandolfini’.

Donald Glover also made history by becoming the first ever African American to win Best Directing for his work on acclaimed comedy series Veep.

You can see some of the main winners below. The whole list is here.

Outstanding Drama Series (winners highlighted in bold italics)



Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale



House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)



Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)



Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie

Big Little Lies



Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero



Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)



Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)



Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)



Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)



William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver



The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero



Noah Hawley, Fargo – “The Law of Vacant Places”

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan – “And the Winner Is…”

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan – “Pilot”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Stephen Glover (Atlanta)

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (Master of None)

Alec Berg (Silicon Valley)

Billy Kimball (Veep)

David Mandel (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)



Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)



Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies



Noah Hawley, Fargo – “The Law of Vacant Places”

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan – “And the Winner Is…”

Ron Howard, Genius – “Einstein: Chapter One”

James Marsh, The Night Of – “The Art of War”

Steven Zaillian, The Night Of – “The Beach”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (The Crown)



Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)



Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)



Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Judy Davis, Feud

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies



Jackie Hoffman, Feud

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans – “The Soviet Division”

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul – “Chicanery”

Peter Morgan, The Crown – “Assassins”

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale – “Offred”



The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things – “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld – The Bicameral Mind”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live



Tracey Ullman’s Show

Oustanding Directing for a Drama series

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul – “Witness”

Stephen Daldry, The Crown – “Hyde Park Corner”

Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale – “Offred”



Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale – “The Bridge”

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland – “America First”

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things – “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld – “The Bicameral Mind”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta – “B.A.N.”



Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley – “Intellectual Property”

Morgan Sackett, Veep – “Blurb”

David Mandel, Veep – “Groundbreaking”

Dale Stern, Veep – “Justice”

Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner – Drunk History

Andy Fisher – Jimmy Kimmel Live

Paul Pennolino – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Don Roy King – Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice