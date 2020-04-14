Hannah Gadsby announces premiere date for Netflix stand-up special ‘Douglas’

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has revealed that her new stand-up special ‘Douglas’ will be coming to Netflix on May 26. The special was recorded during a performance of the show in Los Angeles last year.

“I’m excited for you to see it. It’s gonna be good, unless you don’t like it. Then it’s still gonna be good, and you’ll be wrong,” joked Gadsby, announcing the special’s arrival on Netflix.

Watch Gadsby announce the premiere below:

I’m pretty excited to announce that my new special "Douglas" will be streaming on @netflixisajoke starting May 26. Be sure to mark it in your socially-distant calendars…then wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/qxYRAkwV7t — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) April 13, 2020

Gadsby first performed ‘Douglas’ in Melbourne and Adelaide back in March of last year. She went on to spend much of the year touring the show internationally – including her first-ever tour of the US – before bringing it back home for a run of shows in December.

“You can expect your expectations to be set and met by ‘Douglas’: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds,” read a press release from Netflix about the special.

‘Douglas’, named after her pet dog, follows Gadsby’s hugely successful 2018 special ‘Nanette’. The previous special meditated on the nature of storytelling and the tensions of self-deprecating humour, with Gadsby examining inequalities marginalised people replicate when making jokes at their own expense.

Despite declaring during the set that she planned to quit comedy, ‘Nanette’ skyrocketed her to fame. Gadsby would perform a sold-out run of the show in New York later that year and receive multiple awards – including a Peabody and an Emmy – for the special.