‘Hannibal’ creator Bryan Fuller has had “conversations” with cast about revival

Bryan Fuller, the creator of the Hannibal series, has revealed that he’s spoken to numerous cast members about a possible revival of the show.

The show, which is currently streaming on Netflix, explores the early relationship between renowned psychiatrist, Hannibal Lecter (played by Mads Mikkelsen), and his patient, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), a young FBI criminal profiler, who is haunted by his ability to empathise with serial killers.

It’s been five years since the show came to an end, but its creator is still “very hopeful” that fans will get to see Hannibal and Will go at it once more.

Speaking to Collider, Fuller explained that a number of people would need to be on board in order for another Hannibal season to get the go-ahead, including Martha De Laurentiis (who controls the rights for Mikkelsen’s character), producers Gaumont International, and a network.



“I’ve had conversations with Hugh and Mads and the cast, in terms of like, ‘This is what we would do if we were allowed to come back’,” Fuller explained. “There’s some ideas that I’m very excited about that continue the strange trajectory of season three. But I have not been approached.”

Admitting that there is nothing “definitive” on the cards, Fuller does, however, feel confident that Netflix might be the perfect place for the show in the future.

“What I love about Netflix platforming the show now is there’s an opportunity for it to be seen as a Netflix show”, he said. “Maybe that will reconfigure their appetite, so to speak.”

Last month, Fuller, during a virtual reunion for the show, hinted that if the show was to return then Mads Mikkelsen’s character could be pansexual.