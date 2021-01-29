‘Hannibal”s Mads Mikkelsen says show’s popularity on Netflix has “revitalised” fourth season talks

Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen has said the show’s popularity on Netflix has “revitalised” talks about a possible fourth season.

The show, based on Thomas Harris’s 1981 novel Red Dragon that sees Mikkelsen play Hannibal Lecter, was cancelled by NBC in 2015 after three seasons. It was added to Netflix in June last year.

Fans of the show have been campaigning for its resurrection since the cancellation was announced, and Mikkelsen has now revealed that a renewed interest in the show since hitting Netflix has got people talking about the possibility of making another season.

Advertisement

“[Since the series] has found a new home on Netflix, the talks have been revitalised,” Mikkelsen told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I don’t think you’d find a member of the cast that is still alive that would say, ‘No, thanks.’ We all enjoyed it tremendously.”

The actor was also asked whether he feels like the show has “unfinished business” due to its cancellation after season three.

“Unfinished? No,” he said. “Creative showrunners always have a way to end the season because no one knows if there’s going to be a next one. So there was always that feeling of, ‘Well, that was it.'”

He added: “Having said that, the third season, after that, we were pretty sure we’re getting a fourth. That was not the feeling after the first or the second. But the third [season], we were pretty sure.”

Listen to the conversation below:

Advertisement

Mikkelsen and Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller have been publicly discussing the possibility of the show returning for a fourth season for years. Last year, Mikkelsen teased the prospect when promoting the show’s move to Netflix.

“Hannibal hits Netflix in June: Is Hannibal season 4 on the way?” he wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing an article talking about Hannibal’s arrival to Netflix.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Depp, who portrayed the villainous character in the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, was asked by Warner Bros to resign from the role in November after he lost a libel trial related to domestic abuse allegations by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.