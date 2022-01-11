Happy Mondays’ Bez suffers “dangerous” accident on ‘Dancing On Ice’

Happy Mondays percussionist Mark ‘Bez’ Berry has suffered a “dangerous” accident on Dancing On Ice, according to Phillip Schofield.

Schofield, who hosts the show as it returns to ITV this week, reportedly told The Sun that an accident saw Bez’s helmet “fly off” after he hit the ice.

“You have a rink that is full of essentially blades and we know how dangerous they can be and how deeply they can cut and how sharp they are,” he explained.

“I’ve just watched a video of Bez on his second day fall over backwards so hard that his helmet flew off. Dancing On Ice is really dangerous.”

Discussing the risks this year’s contestants have been taking, Schofield continued: “We’ve seen in the past that people do get hurt and, of course, you want to avoid that at all cost. I think we will be wrapping Bez up in bubble wrap that’s for sure.”

Anticipating his appearance on Dancing On Ice last year, Bez said: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi On Ice, not Dancing On Ice.

“How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!”

He continued: “I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off.”

This year’s series of Dancing On Ice launches on January 16 at 6.30pm GMT.