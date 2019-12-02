The new Harley Quinn animated series had to abandon a version of Aquaman that exaggerated the “bro type” portrayed by Jason Momoa, according to its showrunner.

Harley Quinn, which includes The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco voicing the titular DC character, includes Aquaman as part of its ensemble.

However, showrunner Justin Halpern has revealed that they toned-down an initial version of the superhero that was “ridiculous” after pressure from DC.

“We kept in almost everything,” he told Metro. “The only thing we took out, that we were asked to take out by DC, was we had a take on Aquaman that I think was in a direction I don’t think they wanted Aquaman to go down.

“[In the film] Jason Momoa is kind of a bro type, like fraternity type and so we dialled that up to like one thousand, and I think it made the character too ridiculous – even for them. So then we put a new take on the character.”

Halpern also explained why Margot Robbie did not voice the role of Quinn, despite appearing in DC’s movie universe as the character.

“Margot was never going to be able to do it because she was doing the Birds Of Prey film and a million other things,” he explained.

“We talked with Margot a couple times but only in so much as, ‘Here’s what we’re doing, I don’t know what you guys are doing’. I think they wanted to make sure there wasn’t too much overlap between this show and the movie.”

Meanwhile, Suicide Squad director David Ayer has posted a new photo from the set of the 2016 movie, prompting fans to demand the “Ayer cut” of the movie.