Harry Landis, ‘Friday Night Dinner’ and ‘EastEnders’ star, has died aged 90

Harry Landis, known for his performances in Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders, has died at the age of 90.

The actor, who memorably played Mr Morris in the Channel 4 comedy from 2012 to 2014, died on Monday (12 September), as confirmed by his agent on social media.

A statement read: “Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit. Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner.

“It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry you will be sadly missed. RIP.”

Tracy-Ann Oberman, who appeared alongside Landis as Auntie Val in Friday Night Dinner, wrote on Twitter: “Bloody loved #HarryLandis. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.”

The sitcom’s creator Robert Popper praised him as a “brilliantly funny, wonderful man,” as well as the show’s “greatest guest star”.

Bloody loved #HarryLandis. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. pic.twitter.com/lHVaGzJhLN — Tracy-Ann Oberman 🇺🇦 (@TracyAnnO) September 13, 2022

It is with great sadness that Harry Landis – aka Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner – has passed away. He was a brilliantly funny, wonderful man. Our greatest guest star. https://t.co/AvdM2ybZKl — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) September 14, 2022

Landis started acting at the age of 15, and toured with the Elizabethan Theatre School as soon as he graduated from drama school.

His long TV career began in 1955, appearing in the pilot episode of BBC police series Dixon Of Dock Green, in which he made subsequent appearances up to an including the finale. Later in life, he turned his hand to directing, including a well-received production of Arthur Miller’s Death Of A Salesman.

The London-born actor will also be remembered as barber Felix Kawalski in EastEnders in the 90s, as well as roles in Minder, Goodnight Sweetheart and Casualty. In 2014, he also landed a part in the Hollywood blockbuster The Edge Of Tomorrow.