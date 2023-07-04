‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe “very excited to have torch passed” in TV series

Daniel Radcliffe has given his thoughts on the new Harry Potter TV series, saying he’s “very excited to have that torch passed”.

Radcliffe starred as the titular character in all eight films in the world-famous series based on J.K. Rowling’s books, which concluded in 2011.

The upcoming television reboot of the fantasy franchise was confirmed by HBO earlier this year, and will be the first-ever series based on the iconic books.

As reported by Bloomberg, each season of the series is set to be based on one of Rowling’s seven main entries in the Harry Potter series.

Now, Radcliffe has distanced himself from an appearance in the show while sharing his excitement at the continuation of the franchise.

He told ComicBook.com: “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.”

Radcliffe added that he’s “definitely not seeking out” a role in the series “in any way.”

Since the announcement of the series, JK Rowling offered a sarcastic response towards those planning to boycott the upcoming show due to her views on the trans community.

She sarcastically labelled the efforts as “dreadful news”, as well as saying she is taking “precautions”.

“Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share,” she wrote online. “Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne.”

Daniel Radcliffe has been among those to speak publicly against the comments made by Rowling, alongside his co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Radcliffe penned an essay challenging her views, which stated that “transgender women are women” and “any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people”.