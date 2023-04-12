‘Harry Potter’ TV series officially confirmed at HBO

A new TV adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series has been confirmed at HBO Max.

It was reported earlier this month that talks were in place for the first ever series based on the iconic books, with Bloomberg reporting that each season of the series would be based on one of Rowling’s seven main entries in the Harry Potter series.

Today (April 12), HBO Max have now confirmed the upcoming series in a tweet and short accompanying video.

“Your Hogwarts letter is here,” the tweet reads, adding that “Max has ordered the first ever Harry Potter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.”

No further details are available yet, but you can watch the announcement video below.

Warner Bros. brought Rowling’s books to the big screen between 2001 and 2011. Starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, there were eight film instalments in the wildly successful franchise, concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Together, the eight films generated some $7.7billion at the global box office.

Since then, Warner Bros. has produced and distributed multiple spin-off films based on the Harry Potter world: 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and last year’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

In recent years, Rowling has also attracted controversy for her views on the transgender community, having shared numerous statements condemned as transphobic. In 2020, Harry Potter film star Daniel Radcliffe penned an essay in which he challenged Rowling’s views, stating that “transgender women are women” and “any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people”.