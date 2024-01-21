Harry Potter TV series still at “nascent” stage, with writers invited to pitch new ideas

Production on the upcoming television adaptation of the Harry Potter saga is at a “nascent” stage, with writers now being invited to pitch specific ideas to HBO Max.

The news of a new TV version of J.K. Rowling’s series of books was confirmed by HBO Max last April, with reports that each of the seven books will get its own season.

“Your Hogwarts letter is here,” a tweet from the streaming company read. “Max has ordered the first ever Harry Potter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.”

Now, according to Deadline, a number of pitches from writers have landed in the in-tray of Warner Bros. Discovery, with potential collaborators invited to present their specific visions for the show. Progress is said to still be at a “nascent” stage.

Rowling is expected to be involved in the decision-making in the overall direction of the series, with her being listed as an executive producer.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has said that the series is likely to last “a decade”, adding: “My wife and I, we read [the Harry Potter books] to each of our three kids….It’s really moving, for 10 consecutive years, people will see Harry Potter on HBO; I mean it’s really something”.

Warner Bros. brought Rowling’s books to the big screen between 2001 and 2011. Starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, there were eight film instalments in the wildly successful franchise, concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Together, the eight films generated some $7.7billion at the global box office.

Since then, Warner Bros. has produced and distributed multiple spin-off films based on the Harry Potter world: 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and last year’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

In recent years, Rowling has also attracted controversy for her views on the transgender community, having shared numerous statements condemned as transphobic. In 2020, Harry Potter film star Daniel Radcliffe penned an essay in which he challenged Rowling’s views, stating that “transgender women are women” and “any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people”.