Jeremy Renner reveals advice he gave to ‘Hawkeye’ co-star Hailee Steinfeld

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has revealed the advice he gave his co-star Hailee Steinfeld on set.

The actor, who plays the titular superhero in the forthcoming Marvel/Disney+ series, told NME about the advice he gave MCU newcomer Steinfeld on set.

“‘Everything you’re doing is right’ and ‘I got your back,'” Renner said of what he told Steinfeld when joining the project.

He went on: “It’s a really simple thing because a lot of things might not seem that way, but ‘I got your back’. Art can really succeed when you have trust with another person you’re working with. Things can grow, and that certainly happened with us on this show.”

In terms of what he learned from Steinfeld, Renner said: “It reminded me why I love what I’m doing.” You can watch NME’s full interview with Jeremy Renner above.

In other Marvel news, Keanu Reeves has said he is keen to join the MCU at some point in the future.

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe?” the actor first asked when prompted for his thoughts on the MCU. “It’s almost like a multiverse… It’s a Marvel-verse.”

He went on: “It would be an honour. There’s some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s ever really done.

“It’s special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that.”

Hawkeye will launch on Disney+ tomorrow (November 24).