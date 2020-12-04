The upcoming Hawkeye series at Disney+ has added a number of key cast members including Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh.

According to Variety, the two stars will also join Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon in terms of new characters, alongside series leads Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Farmiga will play Eleanor Bishop, who is the mother of Kate Bishop, Steinfeld’s character.

Advertisement

Pugh will play spy and assassin Yelena Belova, Black Widow’s sister, in reprising her role from the forthcoming Black Widow standalone film.

Black Widow was originally due to reach cinemas earlier this year but was delayed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, starring Pugh alongside Scarlett Johansson as the title character as well as David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, is now scheduled for release in May 2021.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that three directors had been taken on for the six-episode Hawkeye series.

Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (Staten Island Summer) were recruited to direct a block of episodes in the upcoming show.

Advertisement

Jonathan Igla, who was a writer on Mad Men is set to be writing and executive producing the new series.

Describing the show at Comic-Con last year, Renner, who will reprise his role as Hawkeye, said: “What I get to do in the show ultimately is shepherd an amazing character, ultimately a better version of me.

“The sentiment of that is the fibre of what Hawkeye is, at least what I think Hawkeye is — a superhero without superpowers and I get to teach someone else to be a superhero without super powers.”

Hawkeye is due for release in 2021.