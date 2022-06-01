Hayden Christensen is ‘absolutely’ open to a Darth Vader ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ spin-off

Hayden Christensen has said he is “absolutely” open to an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff focusing on Darth Vader.

The actor, who reprised his role from the prequel series in the new Disney+ series and the forthcoming Ahsoka spinoff, expressed his interest in future projects with the character.

Asked by ET Canada whether he would consider his own standalone series, Christensen told the publication, “Yeah, I mean, you know, absolutely,” adding: “I think this is a character that sort of resonates in our culture and in a very kind of profound way.

Advertisement

“And there’s certainly more there to explore. There are so many other stories that have been told in these other mediums.”

The actor went on: “I would love to get to continue my journey with him.”

Meanwhile, the official Star Wars accounts recently defended star Moses Ingram after she was subject to racist abuse on social media.

“We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist,” the post reads.

“There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be racist.”

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, NME wrote: “Walking the line between nostalgia and novelty as well as shouldering the entire Skywalker saga, Obi-Wan Kenobi has one of the toughest jobs in the galaxy. As long as no-one tries to bring Jar Jar Binks back in the next few episodes, it might just pull it off…”