Hayden Christensen set to reprise role as Darth Vader in new ‘Obi Wan’ Star Wars series

Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Darth Vader in the new upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi Star Wars series.

Announced by LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy as part of Disney’s Investor’s Day yesterday (December 11), Kennedy promised “the rematch of the century”.

The new show, which will see Deborah Chow directing and Ewan McGregor reprise his role as Obi Wan Kenobi.

Announcing the news on Twitter, a post read: “Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen in a statement.

He added: “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them…It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all.

“I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

Earlier this week (December 7), it was announced that the forthcoming spin off will be filmed in the town of Boston in the UK, not Boston, Massachusetts as previously reported.

Confusion stemmed from an initial posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on industry resouce Production List, saying that Star Wars: Kenobi will shoot in London, England and Boston, Massachusetts on January 4, 2021. It has now been altered to Boston, UK.

It was confirmed last year that Ewan McGregor, who portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the three Star Wars prequel films between 1999 and 2005, will be reprising his role for the forthcoming Disney+ series.

In September, McGregor gave an update about the series. “I’m really excited about it. It’s gonna be great, I think,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When asked about the show’s scope, and a potential second season, McGregor said, “As I understand, it’s a standalone season. We’ll see. Who knows?”