HBO announce new ‘Game Of Thrones’ mobile game, set decades before the TV show

It's time to go 'Beyond The Wall'

HBO have announced that they’re in the process of creating a new Game Of Thrones mobile game.

The TV giants have teamed up with Behaviour Interactive for a new game called Beyond The Wall.

It’s set to be available on App Store and Google Play later this year and lets players command a Night’s Watch castle, defending the realm from the Seven Kingdoms. The narrative of the game is set decades before the events of the Game Of Thrones TV show.

Jeff Peters, the vice president of licensing and retail at HBO, gave a statement about the new game, saying: “Now that the full televised story of Game of Thrones is complete, we are excited to launch a new gaming experience which will offer fans a deeper interaction with their favourite show.

“Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall will tell new stories, revisit old ones and expand the fan experience for anyone who’s not yet ready to leave Westeros behind.”

Behaviour Interactive’s creative director Justin Jones also added some more information, saying: “From the beginning, we knew we wanted to bring something unique to Game of Thrones fans.

“We believe we’ve designed an experience that blends an original narrative, robust collection strategy and deep squad combat into a next-generation AAA game on mobile.”

A Game Of Thrones prequel has also been confirmed by HBO, and has reportedly started shooting under the name Bloodmoon.