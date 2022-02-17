HBO boss says ‘The Sopranos’ creator “has no interest” in revisiting series

An HBO executive has seemingly dashed hopes for future The Sopranos spin-offs.

Last year, series creator David Chase was reported to have been in conversations about a new Sopranos-related series for HBO Max. Those reports emerged after Chase signed a five-year, first-look deal with the streaming platform in October.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, has now said that Chase isn’t interested in returning to the franchise – explaining that a recent Super Bowl commercial which recreated the opening credits wasn’t a tease.

Advertisement

Asked if he’d been shown anything about a Sopranos prequel series, Bloys said: “You’re asking the question as if there is one in existence. I don’t think David has any interest in revisiting The Sopranos. And I would agree with him. It’s a perfect series that I don’t think needs revisiting.

“But we’ll see what he wants to do next. If your question is about if the Super Bowl ad is some sort of precursor or anything like that, I don’t think so.”

Asked if there’s anything more to come from The Sopranos or its film prequel The Many Saints Of Newark, Bloys said: “Series-wise, not that I’m talking to David about. I don’t know where they left off, whether there were going to be more movies or what, so to your larger question about a Sopranos series, there’s nothing there. And with The Many Saints, there hadn’t been any conversations about it.”

The Sopranos spanned six seasons between January 1999 and June 2007. Last year, prequel movie spin-off The Many Saints Of Newark was released, which starred Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini, as a young Tony Soprano.

Advertisement

In NME’s four-star review, The Many Saints Of Newark is described as “both a loving tribute and worthy expansion of the mob epic’s world” with a “gripping story that’s more than capable of standing on its own”.