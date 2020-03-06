HBO commissions ‘The Last of Us’ TV series

HBO have commissioned a TV adaptation of the hugely popular video game The Last Of Us.

Released in 2013, the Sony and Naughty Dog creation went on to become one of the biggest-selling video games of all time.

HBO have now green-lit a TV version of The Last of Us, with Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin set to helm the series (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The writer and creative director of The Last Of Us, Neil Druckmann, will co-write and executively produce the forthcoming TV series, with the project set to be a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” Mazin said in a statement yesterday (March 5). “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honoured to do it in partnership with Neil.”

Druckmann added: “From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us.

“With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

Chernobyl went on to become the highest-rated show on IMDb after its release in May 2019.