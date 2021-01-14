HBO confirms Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ will end after fifth season

Issa Rae’s popular comedy series Insecure will come to an end after its fifth season, HBO has confirmed.

First airing in 2016, Insecure tells stories of the Black female experience from the perspective of two female protagonists, Issa Dee (played by Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji) who have been best friends with each other since their college days at Stanford.

Sharing a statement on Wednesday (January 13), Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming, announced the end of the show, adding that the team have “conceived a brilliant final season”.

“Issa [Rae] has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” Gravitt said. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it.

“This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Following the announcement, Rae told Deadline: “Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end.”

She continued: “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Last year, Kanye West accused Saturday Night Live of “us[ing] Black people to hold other Black people back” after he was mentioned in a sketch by Issa Rae.