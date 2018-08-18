HBO confirms new Watchmen TV series will arrive in 2019

HBO confirmed news of the show's arrival via Twitter yesterday (August 17)

HBO has announced that Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen TV series will arrive on the network in 2019.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the upcoming series received a full series order from HBO and will feature Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Don Johnson.

HBO confirmed the news with a video and still saying “nothing never ends” using the famed Watchmen design.

Back in May, HBO revealed more details about the TV series with director Lindelof describing it as a “remixed” version of the original story, to take place in the present day.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the director also said: “We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago…Those issues are sacred ground and will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

He added: “They will however be remixed…the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with ‘Watchmen.'”

The original comic was created by writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colourist John Higgins and depicts an alternate history where superhero presence in the 1940s and 1960s meant the US won the Vietnam War, and the Watergate scandal – a major political scandal in the 1970s – was never exposed.

Previously, Zach Snyder directed a 2009 film adaption of the book. Lindelof praised Snyder’s version of the film calling it “the most married-to-the-original-text version of Watchmen that could’ve been made.”

Back in January, HBO gave another update about the project with the TV network’s president Casey Bloys describing the script as “amazing” during a presentation at the TCA. He added: “I’m thrilled, I imagine we’ll shoot that this year.”

Meanwhile, news of the series’ arrival was met with excitement and more speculation on Twitter. You can read some of the reaction below: