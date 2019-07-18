Anything you can do...

A number of Game of Thrones stars submitted themselves for Emmy nominations after the show’s network HBO snubbed them by not putting them forward.

The show received a record breaking 32 nominations for this year’s awards, with nominations for Emilia Clarke (Lead Actress), Kit Harington (Lead Actor), Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams (Supporting Actresses) and more.

Some of these nominations, however, were received after the actors put themselves up for the award.

HBO didn’t put all the actors eligible for the acting categories forward for nominations, so the likes of Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Carice van Houten (Melisandre) all paid the $225 fee to try and appear in the nominations list themselves, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Actors put themselves forward for awards like this regularly, but it’s not too often that they all end up with nominations.

Elsewhere in Game of Thrones world, Sophie Turner (who played Sansa Stark) recently hit out at a petition which called for the last season to be rewritten by “competent writers”, calling it “disrespectful”. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) also defended the show’s ending.

George R. R. Martin, creator of the books upon which the tv show is based, also hit out at “toxic” fandom in relation to the show’s ending.

Despite this though, he says he won’t be changing anything about his forthcoming books in order to placate the fanbase.