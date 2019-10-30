A ‘Green Lantern’ TV series is on the way

TV network also reveals a whole lot of other surprises

HBO have confirmed that a Green Lantern TV series is coming to their new streaming service.

The DC superhero, who was portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the widely panned 2011 movie of the same name, is among a host of original titles coming to the new HBO Max channel.

Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti will be taking on the show along with another DC series Strange Adventures.

Speaking at yesterday’s convention he said: “Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television. … An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

No further details were given about the forthcoming show but it is unlikely to see Reynolds reprise the role.

All of the DC films are also set to be streamed, including every Batman and Superman movie from the last 20 years. The recent Joker movie will be also available to stream at launch in May 2020.

The entire existing library of HBO series will be available including the likes of Westworld and The Sopranos as well as completely new HBO programming — which includes an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider, Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country, a new spin on Perry Mason starring Matthew Rhys, and the space comedy Avenue 5 from Veep creator Armando Ianucci. 2021 will also see Joss Whedon’s new series, The Nevers.

Also at the launch a Game of Thrones prequel was announced, only hours after the main spin-off was cancelled.

The new offering, titled House of The Dragon, is based on Thrones companion book Fire & Blood and has been handed a 10-episode series by HBO.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have announced they are leaving Disney Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars trilogy. Elsewhere, they discussed the chaotic manner in which they started working on GoT over ten years ago.