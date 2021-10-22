HBO Max teases ‘Sopranos’ prequel series with creator David Chase

The Sopranos‘ creator David Chase has had early conversations about a prequel series that could land on HBO Max.

Following the launch of the show’s spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark, Chase mentioned in an interview with Deadline that he may return to the Sopranos universe with another feature.

“There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do,” he said.

However, WarnerMedia boss Ann Sarnoff has now said that the story could now take place in a series form.

“We’re talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max,” she said.

The conversation comes after Chase signed a five-year, first-look deal with HBO Max earlier this month.

Whereas Sarnoff could not say if a TV show or film would be on the cards for the next instalment, she did commend The Many Saints Of Newark for giving The Sopranos “an entirely new life.”

“It’s literally lifted all of The Sopranos franchise in a new way. You can’t measure just by the box office,” she said.

Meanwhile, a new book on the legacy of HBO has revealed that a masturbation scene involving James Gandolfini in The Sopranos was cut from the show.

The scene in question was included in an excerpt of the book, called Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, which was published by Vulture. It made reference to a particular outburst that Gandolfini had after reading that his character, Tony Soprano, would masturbate in a gas station toilet.