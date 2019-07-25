Season eight will remain as it is

HBO have clarified that they have no plans to remake the final season of Game of Thrones, despite fan protests.

The fantasy show aired its last-ever episode on May 19, bringing to an end the first TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s novels.

However, numerous Game of Thrones fans registered their disappointment and displeasure with how the TV show’s final season panned out by criticising the show online and starting a number of petitions — one such campaign, which demanded that season eight be remade “with competent writers”, attracted nearly 1.7 million signatures.

Speaking at HBO’s TCA summer press tour event yesterday (July 24), HBO programming chief Casey Bloys addressed the petition and the GoT fan backlash.

“There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but one I can think of is when you try to end it, many people have big opinions on how it should end,” Bloys said. “The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something that we seriously considered.”

Bloys added that HBO and GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had “minimal” contact during the making of season eight.

“When a show is in its sixth, seventh or eighth season, by that point there’s usually a rhythm between showrunners and the network as to what they expect,” Bloys said.

Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill recently attributed much of backlash the show’s final season received to a “media-led hate campaign”.