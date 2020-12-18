HBO teases more ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-offs in the works

HBO has suggested there might be more Game of Thrones spin-off projects in development.

Programming president Casey Bloys recently teased that the network might be exploring further worlds from George R.R. Martin’s stories, after House of the Dragon.

Comparing Game of Thrones to the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, Bloys told Variety: “Those are fantastic properties that are decades and decades old. I don’t know that it would get that big, but certainly it is a great resource that we have and an amazing world.

Advertisement

“So I don’t think it’s just going to be the one [show] for the rest of its life.”

House of the Dragon is set to be the first spin-off project released by HBO, and is currently eyeing a 2022 release. The show will follow the rise of House Targaryen 300 years before Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys starts to fight for the throne.

Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen, the show’s lead character. He is described in the books as “a warm, kind and decent man” who aims to take the throne “to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.”

He will be starring alongside Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy, who will each be playing Prince Daemon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen respectively.

Advertisement

Concept art for House of the Dragon was recently shared by HBO, with the caption: “Dragons are coming.”