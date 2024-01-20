HBO’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ will not return for Season Three

The Flight Attendant will not return for a third season, it has been confirmed by HBO Max.

The comedy-drama-thriller was developed by Steve Yockey (Supernatural), and based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. It starred Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) in the title role, and first aired in November 2020, with the second season following two years later.

The show followed Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant who regularly hooked up with passengers after the flights, but is shocked one morning to find a dead body lying next to her. The second season introduced Sharon Stone as Cassie’s estranged mother, Lisa Bowden, who wants to keep her distance after dealing with her daughter’s alcoholism all her life.

Advertisement

Speaking about the news, Cuoco has said: “What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime.”

“I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.”

Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy last year for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the first season, while the show picked up a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. Cuoco was also nominated at the Golden Globes for her performance in both seasons.

In a two-star review of the first season of the show, NME wrote: “Receiving Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critic’s Choice Award nominations for her turn as Cassie, the Big Bang Theory star is perhaps the best thing about the show, shining with slapstick energy as a messy anti-heroine. If she was your best mate, you’d absolutely be done with her…But as a viewer you’re still rooting for the engaging Cassie, even when she parties instead of prepping for an interview with the FBI. Yet in a world of messy woman stereotypes on-screen, The Flight Attendant can’t help but come over as plain infuriating.”