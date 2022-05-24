‘Heartstopper’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ lead National Television Awards 2022 longlist

The longlist has been announced for this year’s National Television Awards, featuring Derry Girls, Peaky Blinders and Marvel’s Moon Knight.
Taking place at the OVO Arena Wembley on September 15, the National Television Awards 2022 will be hosted by Joel Dommett for the second year running.
This year’s event introduces the new category ‘Expert’, featuring judges from Dragons’ Den, MasterChef: The Professionals and financial journalist Martin Lewis.
The longlist also features Netflix’s breakout hit Heartstopper as well as Sex Education, Top Boy, The Walking Dead and the documentary The Beatles: Get Back.
Viewers can vote on the longlist at the official NTA website before 11pm on June 6. The NTA shortlist of nominations will then be announced in August.
You can check out the full longlist below.
New Drama
Sister Boniface Mysteries
Stay Close
Heartstopper
The Responder
Our House
Time
A Very British Scandal
Anatomy Of A Scandal
Holding
Mood
The Essex Serpent
Landscapers
Pam & Tommy
Around The World in 80 Days
The Teacher
The Ipcress File
The Tower
Screw
DI Ray
Angela Black
Annika
The Dropout
Conversations With Friends
The North Water
Trigger Point
Suspicion
The Larkins
The Long Call
Vigil
Dopesick
Slow Horses
The Girl Before
This Is Going To Hurt
The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe
Moon Knight
The Tourist
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Dancing on Ice
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Starstruck
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Dancer
The Masked Singer
The Rap Game UK
The Voice Kids
Walk the Line
Authored Documentary
Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White
Billy Monger: Changing Gear
Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud
Daisy Maskell: Insomnia and Me
David Baddiel: Social Media, Anger and Us
Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?
Fergal Keane: Living with PTSD
Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me
Helen Glover: The Mother of All Comebacks
Janine Jansen: Falling for Stradivari
Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51
Joe Wicks: Facing my Childhood
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me
Tan France: Beauty and the Bleach
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
will.i.am: The Blackprint
Will Young: Losing my Twin Rupert
Zara McDermott: Uncovering Rape Culture
Returning Drama
A Discovery of Witches
All Creatures Great and Small
Baptiste
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
Casualty
Death in Paradise
Endeavour
Gentleman Jack
Grace
Grantchester
In My Skin
Killing Eve
Manhunt
Peaky Blinders
Shetland
Silent Witness
The Bay
The Good Karma Hospital
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Split
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Top Boy
Vera
Vienna Blood
TV Presenter
Adam Hills
Alan Carr
Alex Jones
Alexander Armstrong
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Ashley Banjo
Ben Fogle
Ben Shephard
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Clive Myrie
Dara Ó Briain
Davina McCall
Dermot O’Leary
Emma Willis
Fiona Bruce
Freddie Flintoff
Gary Lineker
Gino D’Acampo
Graham Norton
Greg Davies
Holly Willoughby
Jeremy Clarkson
Jermaine Jenas
Jimmy Carr
Joel Dommett
John Bishop
Jonathan Ross
Kate Garraway
Laura Whitmore
Lee Mack
Lorraine Kelly
Marvin Humes
Matt Baker
Maya Jama
Michael McIntyre
Mo Gilligan
Olly Murs
Oti Mabuse
Paddy McGuiness
Paul O’Grady
Phillip Schofield
Richard Osman
Rob Beckett
Rochelle Humes
Romesh Ranganathan
Sandi Toksvig
Sara Pascoe
Stacey Dooley
Stephen Mulhern
Susanna Reid
Tess Daly
Tom Allen
Factual Entertainment
Ambulance
Antiques Roadshow
Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con
Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad
Celebrity MasterChef
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Clarkson’s Farm
Cooking With the Stars
Countryfile
Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips
Digging for Britain
Dragons’ Den
Dynasties
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Freeze: Skating on the Edge
Gogglebox
Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars
Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
Jay Blades: No Place Like Home
Liverpool Narcos
Long Lost Family
MasterChef: The Professionals
Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales
Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton
Our Yorkshire Farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Portrait Artist of the Year
Prehistoric Planet
Rooney
The Apprentice
The Beatles Get Back
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
The Great Pottery Throw Down
The Green Planet
The Mating Game
The One Show
The Repair Shop
The Tinder Swindler
Top Gear
Warship: Life at Sea
Who Do You Think You Are?
Drama Performance
Amanda Redman, Dr Lydia Fonseca, The Good Karma Hospital
Amanda Seyfried, Elizabeth Holmes, The Dropout
Ashley Walters, Dushane, Top Boy
Ben Aldridge, DI Matthew Venn, The Long Call
Ben Whishaw, Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt
Bradley Walsh, Pop Larkin, The Larkins
Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
Charles Venn, Jacob Masters, Casualty
Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Claire Danes, Cora Seaborne, The Essex Serpent
Claire Foy, Duchess of Argyll, A Very British Scandal
Conleth Hill, Sergeant PJ Collins, Holding
Cush Jumbo, Megan, Stay Close
David Oyelowo, Edward Monkford, The Girl Before
David Tennant, Phileas Fogg, Around the World in 80 Days
David Thewlis, Christopher Edwards, Landscapers
Douglas Henshall, DI Jimmy Perez, Shetland
Eddie Marsan, John Darwin, The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe
Emilia Fox, Dr. Nikki Alexander, Silent Witness
Gary Oldman, Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses
Gemma Whelan, DS Sarah Collins, The Tower
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jane, The Girl Before
James Nesbitt, Broome, Stay Close
Jamie Dornan, The Man, The Tourist
Jessica Plummer, Emma, The Girl Before
Joanna Scanlan, Ma Larkin, The Larkins
Joanne Froggatt, Angela, Angela Black
Jodie Whittaker, The Doctor, Doctor Who
Joe Alwyn, Nick Conway, Conversations with Friends
Joe Cole, Harry Palmer, The Ipcress File
John Simm, DS Roy Grace, Grace
Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Kane Robinson, Sully, Top Boy
Kristin Scott Thomas, Diana Taverner, Slow Horses
Laura Main, Nurse Shelagh Turner, Call the Midwife
Lily James, Pamela Anderson, Pam & Tommy
Lucy Boynton, Jean Courtney, The Ipcress File
Marsha Thomason, DS Jenn Townsend, The Bay
Martin Clunes, DCI Colin Sutton, Manhunt
Martin Compston, Bram Lawson, Our House
Martin Freeman, Chris Carson, The Responder
Matthew Goode, Matthew Clairmont, A Discovery of Witches
Michael Keaton, Dr. Samuel Finnixas, Dopesick
Monica Dolan, Anne Darwin, The Thief, His Wife & The Canoe
Nicholas Ralph, James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small
Nicola Walker, DI Annika Strandhed, Annika | Hannah, The Split
Nicôle Lecky, Sasha, Mood
Norman Reedus, Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead
Olivia Colman, Susan Edwards, Landscapers
Oscar Isaac, Steven Grant/ Marc Spector, Moon Knight
Parminder Nagra, DI Rachita Ray, DI Ray
Paul Bettany, Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll, A Very British Scandal
Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker, Death in Paradise
Robson Green, DI Geordie Keating, Grantchester
Rupert Friend, James Whitehouse, Anatomy of a Scandal
Rupert Penry-Jones, Toby, Our House
Sean Bean, Mark Cobden, Time
Shaun Evans, DC Endeavour Morse, Endeavour
Sheridan Smith, Jenna Garvey, The Teacher
Sienna Miller, Sophie Whitehouse, Anatomy of a Scandal
Simone Ashley, Kate Sharma, Bridgerton
Stephen Graham, Eric McNally, Time
Stephen Mangan, Nathan, The Split
Stephen McGann, Patrick Turner, Call the Midwife
Suranne Jones, Amy Silva, Vigil | Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack
Tchéky Karyo, Julien Baptiste, Baptiste
Teresa Palmer, Dr Diana Bishop, A Discovery of Witches
Tom Brittney, Reverend Will Davenport, Grantchester
Tom Hiddleston, Will Ransome, The Essex Serpent
Tom Hollander, William Dalby, The Ipcress File
Tuppence Middleton, Fiona Lawson, Our House
Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof
Have I Got News for You
I Can See Your Voice
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Kate Garraway’s Life Stories
Love in the Flesh
Love Island
Lovestruck High
Married at First Sight UK
Mock the Week
Rob & Romesh Vs
Romeo & Duet
Strictly The Real Full Monty
Taskmaster
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Games
The Graham Norton Show
The John Bishop Show
The Jonathan Ross Show
The Last Leg
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
The Ranganation
This is MY House
Too Hot to Handle
Would I Lie to You?
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
Doctors
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Home and Away
Neighbours
Expert
Dame Prue Leith, The Great British Bake Off
Deborah Meaden, Dragons’ Den
Esme Young, The Great British Sewing Bee
Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars
Gregg Wallace, Celebrity MasterChef
Jay Blades, The Repair Shop
Joe Wicks, The Body Coach
John Torode, Celebrity MasterChef
Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s Farm
Keith Brymer Jones, The Great Pottery Throw Down
Lord Sugar, The Apprentice
Marcus Wareing, MasterChef: The Professionals
Martin Lewis, The Martin Lewis Money Show
Michelle Ogundehin, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr
Monica Galetti, MasterChef: The Professionals
Patrick Grant, The Great British Sewing Bee
Paul C Brunson, Married at First Sight UK
Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off
Peter Jones, Dragons’ Den
Rich Miller, The Great Pottery Throw Down
Rudy Reyes, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Sara Davies, Dragons’ Den
Sir David Attenborough, Dynasties | The Green Planet | The Mating Game
Steven Bartlett, Dragons’ Den
Tan France, Queer Eye/ Beauty and the Bleach
Touker Suleyman, Dragons’ Den
Wim Hof, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof
Serial Drama Performance
Anna Passey, Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks
Charlie De Melo, Imran Habeeb, Coronation Street
Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders
Georgia Taylor, Toyah Habeeb, Coronation Street
Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders
Gregory Finnegan, James Nightingale, Hollyoaks
Harriet Bibby, Summer Spellman, Coronation Street
Harvey Virdi, Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks
Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, Emmerdale
Jennifer Metcalfe, Mercedes McQueen, Hollyoaks
Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders
Lucy Pargeter, Chas Dingle, Emmerdale
Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders
Millie Gibson, Kelly Neelan, Coronation Street
Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rebecca Sarker, Manpreet Sharma, Emmerdale
Richard Blackwood, Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Sally Carman, Abi Webster, Coronation Street
Sally Dexter, Faith Dingle, Emmerdale
Vera Chok, Honour Chen-Williams, Hollyoaks
Zaraah Abrahams, Chelsea Fox, EastEnders
Quiz Game Show
8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
Beat the Chasers
Blankety Blank
Celebrity Catchphrase
Celebrity Mastermind
Family Fortunes
Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Never Mind the Buzzcocks
Only Connect
Pointless Celebrities
QI
Question of Sport
Sitting on a Fortune
The 1% Club
The Hit List
The Void
The Wall
The Weakest Link
University Challenge
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Rising Star
Alison Oliver, Frances, Conversations with Friends
Arin Smethurst, Sah Brockner, Casualty
Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Conrad Khan, Duke Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Lily Best, Lizzie Chen-Williams, Hollyoaks
Martelle Edinborough, Suzy Merton, Emmerdale
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street
Sonny Kendall, Tommy Moon, EastEnders
Daytime
A New Life in the Sun
Animal Park
Antiques Road Trip
Bargain Hunt
BBC Breakfast
Bridge of Lies
Clean It, Fix It
Escape to the Country
Father Brown
Good Morning Britain
James Martin’s Saturday Morning
Jeremy Vine
John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen
Lingo
Loose Women
Lorraine
Morning Live
Pointless
Saturday Kitchen
Shakespeare & Hathaway – Private Investigators
Steph’s Packed Lunch
Sunday Brunch
The Chase
The Farmers’ Country Showdown
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Tipping Point
Comedy
After Life
Brassic
Derry Girls
Ghosts
Hard Cell
Kate & Koji
Ladhood
Meet the Richardsons
Not Going Out
Only Murders in the Building
Peacock
Sex Education
Single Drunk Female
Spitting Image
Starstruck
Ted Lasso
The Cleaner
The Outlaws
The Witchfinder
Trying
Young Sheldon
Talent Show Judge
Adam Lambert, Starstruck
Alesha Dixon, Britain’s Got Talent I Walk The Line
Amanda Holden, Britain’s Got Talent
Anton Du Beke, Strictly Come Dancing
Ashley Banjo, Dancing on Ice
Beverley Knight, Starstruck
Craig David, Walk The Line
Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Come Dancing
Danny Jones, The Voice Kids
David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent
Davina McCall, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer
Dawn French, Walk The Line
DJ Target, The Rap Game UK
Gary Barlow, Walk The Line
Jason Manford, Starstruck
Jonathan Ross, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer
Krept and Konan, The Rap Game UK
Melanie C, The Voice Kids
Mo Gilligan, The Masked Singer I The Masked Dancer
Motsi Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing
Oti Mabuse, Dancing on Ice I The Masked Dancer
Pixie Lott, The Voice Kids
Rita Ora, The Masked Singer
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Sheridan Smith, Starstruck
Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing
Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent
Torvill & Dean, Dancing on Ice
will.i.am, The Voice Kids