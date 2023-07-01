‘Heartstopper’ cast give middle finger to anti-LGBTQ+ protesters at London Pride

The cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper were seen raising their middle fingers to anti-LGBTQ+ protesters at London Pride today (July 1).

The teen drama’s cast, among them Joe Locke (Charlie), Kit Connor (Nick), Will Gao (Tao) and Yasmine Finney (Elle), had their own float during the capital’s annual Pride parade, from which they hit back at a small group of religious protesters, as well as dancing along to the music and blowing kisses to them.

Check out footage of the moment below [filmed by PinkNews].

Incredible: the #Heartstopper cast responded to religious protesters trying to disrupt this year's #LondonPride in the best way: by giving them the finger. #Hstwt #LondonPride2023 pic.twitter.com/QzCCOffbyW — PinkNews (@PinkNews) July 1, 2023

Advertisement

The cast put on a similar show of defiance against protesters at last year’s London Pride, dancing to Whitney Houston‘s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ in front of them.

London Pride was expected to attract 1.5million people into the streets of central London today.

Meanwhile, Heartstopper is scheduled to return for its second season on August 3.

An official synopsis about the new series read: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Advertisement

New cast members joining this season include Jack Barton, who will play Nick’s older brother David, Nima Taleghani who will play as a teacher at Nick and Charlie’s school, as well as newcomer Leila Khan playing Sahar Zahid from a local girls school and Bradley Riches, who will appear as a new character called James McEwan.

Netflix announced the show’s return date in a video that captures the cast on set and asks them what fans can expect from its second instalment.

“There are so many things that happen to Elle this season that you’re not ready for,” suggested Yasmin Finney. “I would say Elle’s different in the sense that she’s more confident and is surrounding herself with people that elevate her.”

“Charlie goes on more of a journey this season,” added Locke. “He’s a bit more mature.”

A third season of Heartstopper has already been greenlit by Netflix.