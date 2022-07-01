‘Heartstopper’ cast to join ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ tonight for Pride special

The cast of Netflix hit Heartstopper will be taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (July 1).

As part of a Pride special, actors Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney and William Gao will join the beloved series to share their reactions on all the latest in TV.

They’re set to watch This Is My House, Big Boys and Scream, as well as some highlights from this year’s Glastonbury festival.

More guest stars on tonight’s episode include Strictly Come Dancing runners-up John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who were the show’s first male same-sex couple to compete.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queens Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney will also be taking part, as well as stars Bimini Bon-Bouash and Self Esteem, and Feel Good star Mae Martin and comedian Lolly Adefope.

Meanwhile, Heartstopper was renewed for two more seasons earlier this year.

“We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true,” executive producer Patrick Walters said. “I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”

Graphic novel author Alice Oseman, who’s also a writer and executive producer on the Netflix show, has teased that four seasons would be able to tell the full story of all the books.

“It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story,” Oseman told RadioTimes.com. “I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 every Friday at 9pm.