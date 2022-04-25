‘Heartstopper’ soundtrack: every song played in the new Netflix drama

Netflix‘s new coming-of-age drama Heartstopper has drawn huge acclaim since its release last week, and its much-loved soundtrack is now broken down in full.

The series, which is based on Alice Oseman’s comic and graphic novel, follows the budding romance between high schoolers Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

Among the acts making appearances on the soundtrack are Wolf Alice, Girl In Red, Beabadoobee and Baby Queen – the latter of whom has released a new single called ‘Colours Of You’ for the show.

Check out the full list of songs that appear in Heartstopper below:

Episode One – Meet

‘Want Me’ – Baby Queen

‘Lovesick’ – Peace

‘Dover Beach’ – Baby Queen

‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ – Wolf Alice

Episode Two – Crush

‘Sappho’ – Frankie Cosmos

‘Girls’ – Girl In Red

‘Dance With Me’ – Beabadoobee

‘Why Am I Like This?’ – Orla Gartland

Episode Three – Kiss

Episode Four – Secret

‘What’s It Gonna Be?’ – Shura

‘Heart’ – Flor

‘nothing else i could do’ – Ella Jane

‘UrbanAngel1999’ – Thomas Headon

‘If You Want To’ – Beabadoobee

‘Buzzkill’ – Baby Queen

‘Fever Dream’ – mxmtoon

‘Paper Mache World’ – Matilda Mann

‘I Want To Be With You’ – Chloe Moriondo

Episode Six – Girls

‘Knock Me Off My Feet’ – SOAK

‘Flirting With Her’ – Sir Babygirl

Episode Seven – Bully

‘Bang Bang Bang’ – Lauran Hibberd

‘Tired’ – Beabadoobee

‘Any Other Way’ – Tomberlin

‘Smokey Eyes’ – Lincoln

Episode Eight – Boyfriend

Heartstopper has also generated a lot of talk over a surprise appearance from Olivia Colman, who portrays Nick’s mother Sarah in the series, with Netflix managing to keep her casting under wraps until the show debuted last week.