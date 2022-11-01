‘Heartstopper’ star Kit Connor “forced” to come out as bisexual after queerbaiting accusations

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has revealed that he is bisexual – but suggested he only came out because he was “forced” to do so.

The actor shot to fame as Nick Nelson in the LGBTQ+ Netflix series earlier this year, and has since been subjected to speculation over his sexuality.

READ MORE: Heartstopper stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke answer your burning questions

In a post on Twitter yesterday (October 31), Connor stated that he felt “forced” to reveal his sexual orientation.

Advertisement

“Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself,” he wrote. “I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Connor received support from Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman, who further criticised those who had watched the show but not learned anything from it.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” she tweeted. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing.”

I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022

Connor left Twitter back in September after some fans accused him of queerbaiting after he was seen holding hands with Maia Reficco in Paris.

Appearing on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast in May, the actor noted that he didn’t need to explain his sexuality and that it is “dangerous” to speculate on social media.

Advertisement

“In the cast, I’m 18 and we have a few people in their early 20s, and even with those older members of the cast, we’re all so young, and to start speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when maybe we’re not ready,” he said.

He continued: “I mean, for me, I just feel like I’m perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality, but I’m not too big on labels and things like that. I’m not massive about that. And I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly.

“It’s 2022, it feels a bit strange to make assumptions about a person’s sexuality just based on hearing their voice or seeing their appearance. I feel like that’s a very interesting, slightly problematic, sort of assumption to make.”