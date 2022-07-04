‘Heartstopper’ stars appear at Pride march in London

Stars of the Netflix series Heartstopper attended London’s Pride march over the weekend as the event marked its 50th anniversary.

During Saturday’s (July 2) events, the likes of Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell were seen marching.

The stars also came across homophobic protestors and danced to Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ in front of them.

Their appearance came a day after Connor, Locke, Yasmin Finney and William Gao all appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox for the show’s Pride special.

The stars of Heartstopper absolutely loving it as anti-LGBT protesters are challenged by a young Pride supporter #Pride pic.twitter.com/7uUwaG9MXW — Scott Beasley (@SkyScottBeasley) July 2, 2022

The four stars were seen watching the likes of This Is My House and Big Boys, including the emotional coming out scene from the latter.

They appeared alongside the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s Tia Kofi, Lawrence Chaney, and Bimini Bon-Bouash, as well as Self Esteem, Feel Good star Mae Martin and comedian Lolly Adefope.

Heartstopper was renewed for a second season earlier this year. At the time, executive producer Patrick Walters said: “We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true.

“I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”

Alice Oseman, who wrote the original graphic novel, has also teased potential further seasons down the line, suggesting it may need three more to conclude the story.

“It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story,” she told RadioTimes.com. “I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.”