Helena Bonham Carter and David Mitchell are set to star alongside Greg Davies in the latter’s new BBC comedy The Cleaner.

The new show, which is due this year, is based on long-running German sitcom Der Tatortreiniger.

“I’m thrilled that this remarkable collection of actors has agreed to appear next to me on screen,” Davies said of the cast, which also includes Stephanie Cole, Game of Thrones‘ Donald Sumpter, Shobu Kapoor and more, in a statement.

“Scrubbing up blood in a hazmat suit in front of them will be a pleasure.”

A synopsis for The Cleaner reads: “Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead (Davies), is a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work: as a crime scene cleaner he is responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

“Wicky works for Shropshire-based cleaning contractors Lausen and is usually found, together with his baby-blue pickup truck, at crime scenes after the police have concluded their detective work.

“Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes the gruesome mess at the scene of the crime. When carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people: from the victim’s relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances, to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he’s a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans.”

Elsewhere, David Mitchell recently reunited with his Peep Show co-star Robert Webb for a second season of Channel 4 comedy Back.

Reviewing the new season of the show, NME wrote: “With moments of real pathos sprinkled sparingly throughout, Back season 2 works as a rich and engaging satire on the small-town middle-aged dream, and the chasm at the core of Brexit Britain.

“It’s more wry drama than quickfire gagfest, but it’s still capable of snapping a belly laugh out of you with a vicious one-liner, finely observed life lesson or surprise c-bombardment when it wants to. Welcome back.”