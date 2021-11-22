‘Hellbound’ bests ‘Squid Game’ as most popular Netflix series globally

Netflix’s new K-drama series Hellbound has bested Squid Game as the streaming platform’s most popular series.

This is according to data by analytics company FlixPatrol, which reports that Hellbound was the Number One most popular TV series globally on November 20, just a day after the series was released. The new K-drama series knocked Squid Game, which had topped the chart for 46 non-consecutive days, to second place.

Hellbound also came in Number One in regions such as South Korea, Mexico and Belgium, as well as in the Top Three in the US, Canada, Germany and more. The show was also one of three K-dramas in the global Top 10, alongside the aforementioned Squid Game and historical drama The King’s Affection.

Hellbound is the latest in a series of South Korean entertainment releases to gain popularity globally. Earlier this year, the romantic comedy series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and thriller show My Name also ranked highly, according to FlixPatrol’s data.

Last week, Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho revealed he had written the series with #Alive actor Yoo Ah-in in mind. “I’ve waited so badly for Yoo to accept the role and it finally came true when he took it,” said Yeon, per The Korea Times. He added that he was “extremely happy” to hear back from the actor.

In other K-drama news, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the he said.