‘Hellbound’ confirmed to return to Netflix for season two

Hellbound, the dark fantasy K-drama that stormed Netflix in 2021, has officially been confirmed to be renewed for a second season.

The news came during the streaming platform’s TUDUM event today (September 24), which shares previews and first looks at the brand’s upcoming slate of programming.

Towards the end of the segment on Netflix’s forthcoming Korean series, Hellbound’s return was announced with an eerie teaser clip.

In it, a skeleton in a glass box was seen writhing and pulsating before the glass smashed and the bones transformed back into the body of a living person. “Brace yourselves, hell on Earth returns,” Netflix said in the YouTube description. Watch the clip above now.

No release date for the Hellbound season two has been confirmed at present, nor have details of the cast for the new episodes been shared.

Shortly after the first season’s release, Hellbound creator and director Yeon Sang-ho said there were no plans for a second season. “Because Hellbound is based on the original webtoons [also written by Yeon], my partner Choi Kyu-Seok and I have decided that the story afterwards will be told first through the webtoon,” he told Variety last year.

“As for whether we would want to turn that into another live-action series, that’s something that we will need further discussion on.”

The series is set between 2022 and 2027 in South Korea and finds supernatural entities appearing as if out of thin air to carry people – who have been told the date and time of their death – off to hell. Yeon explained after the show’s release that it was intended to question “what it means to be human”.

“In the series, there are different types of humanistic characters… and through those characters, I wanted to bring up conversations for the audiences to discuss which of them genuinely portrays humanistic qualities, from their own perspective,” he said. “Although the series is set in Korea, I think the issues it touches on are very universal, like life and death, sin and punishment, what it means to be human and so on.”

In a four-star review, NME said of the first season: “Hellbound’s greatest strength is its ability to flesh out its paranormal premise in a real-world context through a variety of frightening and even hilariously satirical ways, with Veep-esque scenes of New Truth deacons flailing to spin events to fit their doctrine offering some of the best moments of comedic levity.

“Backed by an engaging ensemble, thoughtful themes and top-notch production values, Hellbound is a complex exploration of good and evil for the information age, and certainly has all the ingredients to be Netflix’s latest South Korean hit.”